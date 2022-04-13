DePay Market Cap Reaches $768,536.51 (DEPAY)

DePay (DEPAY) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. During the last week, DePay has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One DePay coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000917 BTC on popular exchanges. DePay has a total market cap of $768,536.51 and approximately $722.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00044530 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,044.40 or 0.07581792 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,130.31 or 0.99940855 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00041799 BTC.

DePay Profile

DePay’s total supply is 57,028,332 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

