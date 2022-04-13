Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DENN. StockNews.com started coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denny’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denny’s has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.25.

Shares of NASDAQ DENN opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $805.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.22. Denny’s has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $19.31.

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $107.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.88 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 37.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Denny’s will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,064,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,774,000 after buying an additional 20,964 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the fourth quarter worth $106,008,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,870,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,160 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,167,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,681,000 after acquiring an additional 233,884 shares during the period. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

