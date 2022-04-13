Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $84.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.68% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Denbury Inc. is an oil and natural gas company. It involved in exploitation, drilling and proven engineering extraction practices. The company’s focused operating areas include the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. Denbury Inc., formerly known as Denbury Resources Inc., is based in PLANO, Texas. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on DEN. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.75 to $87.75 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.31.

Shares of NYSE:DEN traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.89. 266,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,971. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 92.36 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Denbury has a 12-month low of $44.71 and a 12-month high of $91.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.56.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Denbury had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Denbury will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEN. Silver Point Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Denbury by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 3,819,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,558,000 after purchasing an additional 148,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denbury by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,335,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,485,000 after purchasing an additional 65,404 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Denbury by 14.7% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,881,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,172,000 after purchasing an additional 240,809 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Denbury by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,866,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,927,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denbury by 0.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,586,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,475,000 after purchasing an additional 12,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

