Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Price Target Lowered to 306.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 308.00 to 306.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Demant A/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Demant A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Demant A/S from 340.00 to 309.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Demant A/S has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $307.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WILLF opened at $38.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.94 and a 200-day moving average of $45.86. Demant A/S has a 52-week low of $38.61 and a 52-week high of $59.30.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare and audio technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

