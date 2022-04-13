Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Shares Up 4.1%

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) shot up 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.28 and last traded at $38.26. 153,571 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 14,917,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.74.

Several brokerages recently commented on DAL. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.55.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.53) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 790.7% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 257.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

