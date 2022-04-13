DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 12,055 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,055 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $6,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DD. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 4,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 4.9% during the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on DD. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.41.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $68.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.37 and a 12-month high of $86.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.32.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

