DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 91,280 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ball were worth $5,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 1,357.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ball by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 129.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 1,025.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BLL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ball from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.20.

In other Ball news, Director Betty J. Sapp bought 1,500 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total transaction of $786,939.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 15,862 shares of company stock worth $1,381,499 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $86.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $77.95 and a 12-month high of $98.09. The company has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.50.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

