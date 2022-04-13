DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,366 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $7,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 110.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1,340.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 66.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $402.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $404.82 and a 200 day moving average of $406.12. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $368.78 and a twelve month high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.30 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COO. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.00.

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.04, for a total value of $294,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total value of $2,363,406.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,195,614. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

