DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,021 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in NVR were worth $6,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NVR by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of NVR by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR stock opened at $4,352.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.02. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4,250.01 and a 52 week high of $5,982.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4,827.59 and a 200 day moving average of $5,141.76.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $89.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $100.34 by ($11.25). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. NVR had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 40.86%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $76.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 448.04 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NVR from $6,630.00 to $5,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,223.40.

About NVR (Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.