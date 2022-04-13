DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,819 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $6,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSCO. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Oppenheimer raised Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.75.

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $1,449,264.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO opened at $236.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $222.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.30. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $170.82 and a one year high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 42.69%.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

