DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $7.50 Million Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,257 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $7,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 674.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 163,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 3,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $506,079.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.08, for a total transaction of $432,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,657 shares of company stock worth $1,847,410. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

HLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.29.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $144.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.88 and its 200 day moving average is $145.69. The company has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.92 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.70 and a fifty-two week high of $160.96.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 46.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 106.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

