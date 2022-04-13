DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $6.69 Million Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,027 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Okta were worth $6,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OKTA. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 334.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298,332 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 2,405.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,687,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,767,000 after buying an additional 2,579,882 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 41.7% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,338,000 after buying an additional 808,325 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 240.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 864,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,184,000 after buying an additional 610,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 67.0% in the third quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 931,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,070,000 after buying an additional 373,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $143.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.25. The company has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.46 and a 12-month high of $287.44.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OKTA. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $273.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.22.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $307,369.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $437,045.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,437 shares of company stock worth $2,972,306. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

About Okta (Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.