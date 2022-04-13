DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 7,831 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 64.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,831 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Equifax were worth $5,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFX. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 208.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 1,514.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total value of $4,150,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EFX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $294.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Equifax from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Equifax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.42.

EFX opened at $217.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $227.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.49. The company has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.50. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $300.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

About Equifax (Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.