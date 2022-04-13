DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 77,000 Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) by 77.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 77,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.35% of Renewable Energy Group worth $7,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REGI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 118.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 85,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 46,238 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $407,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,899,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $60.64 on Wednesday. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.54 and a 52 week high of $73.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.25.

Renewable Energy Group ( NASDAQ:REGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $881.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen downgraded Renewable Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $61.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.91.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

