DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 7,306 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 270,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 7,306 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $6,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 21,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 24,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Williams Companies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 48,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.62.

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $519,713.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $719,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 304,200 shares of company stock worth $9,437,992 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies stock opened at $34.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.27. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $35.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.10%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

