DeHive Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges (DHV)

DeHive (DHV) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 13th. DeHive has a market cap of $148,523.71 and approximately $75,662.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeHive has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. One DeHive coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000441 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00043951 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,016.23 or 0.07571685 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,814.23 or 0.99946087 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00041217 BTC.

About DeHive

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeHive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

