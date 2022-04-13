DeFi Bids Achieves Market Cap of $275,442.19 (BID)

DeFi Bids (BID) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 13th. During the last week, DeFi Bids has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One DeFi Bids coin can currently be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFi Bids has a total market cap of $275,442.19 and $367.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BID is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 42,413,733 coins and its circulating supply is 23,166,706 coins. DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids . DeFi Bids’ official website is defibids.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

