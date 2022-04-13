DecentBet (DBET) Trading 7% Higher Over Last Week

DecentBet (DBET) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last week, DecentBet has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. DecentBet has a market cap of $367,726.16 and $146.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DecentBet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DecentBet Profile

DecentBet (CRYPTO:DBET) is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

Buying and Selling DecentBet

