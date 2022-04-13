DCC (LON:DCC) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6,016.06

DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,016.06 ($78.40) and traded as low as GBX 5,696 ($74.22). DCC shares last traded at GBX 5,786 ($75.40), with a volume of 185,903 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DCC. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,250 ($94.47) target price on shares of DCC in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of DCC from GBX 7,640 ($99.56) to GBX 8,349 ($108.80) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of DCC to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 6,900 ($89.91) to GBX 5,550 ($72.32) in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,046.17 ($91.82).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,933 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6,016.06.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. This segment serves approximately 0.9 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

