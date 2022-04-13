Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $440.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) will announce sales of $440.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $457.25 million and the lowest is $391.30 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment reported sales of $265.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $343.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 46.70% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.19) earnings per share.

PLAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Gordon Haskett raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.91.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $279,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan purchased 10,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.58 per share, with a total value of $405,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,417 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $42.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.89. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $29.83 and a 1-year high of $52.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.90.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

