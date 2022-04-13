Datto (NYSE:MSP) Shares Gap Up to $28.72

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.72, but opened at $29.49. Datto shares last traded at $34.51, with a volume of 287,700 shares trading hands.

MSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Datto in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut Datto from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Northland Securities lowered Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Datto in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.84.

Datto ( NYSE:MSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Datto had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $164.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.16 million. Research analysts predict that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Edward Mccloskey sold 16,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $430,467.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total value of $99,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 389,252 shares of company stock worth $10,909,235 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Datto by 67.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Datto by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Datto by 18.9% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datto by 7.0% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datto by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Datto Company Profile (NYSE:MSP)

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection +, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

Further Reading

