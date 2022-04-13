Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CAO William Severance Sells 3,174 Shares of Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) CAO William Severance sold 3,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $92,109.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,076.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

William Severance also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 6th, William Severance sold 1,826 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $52,954.00.

On Monday, April 4th, William Severance sold 2,148 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $58,318.20.

On Friday, April 1st, William Severance sold 9,325 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $251,868.25.

On Tuesday, March 29th, William Severance sold 1,652 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $44,620.52.

NYSE MSP opened at $34.68 on Wednesday. Datto Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $34.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.84.

Datto ( NYSE:MSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Datto had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $164.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.16 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Datto in the 4th quarter worth about $45,653,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Datto by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,678,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,104,000 after buying an additional 300,280 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datto in the 4th quarter worth about $27,493,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datto by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 981,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,860,000 after buying an additional 80,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Datto by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 817,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,531,000 after buying an additional 123,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Datto in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Datto in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Datto from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities lowered shares of Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

About Datto (Get Rating)

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection +, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

