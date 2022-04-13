Darrow Company Inc. Makes New Investment in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Darrow Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 409.1% in the third quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 1,231,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,729,000 after buying an additional 989,318 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 167.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 217,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after purchasing an additional 136,540 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 599.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 75,908 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,641,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 196,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,813,000 after purchasing an additional 39,072 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NEAR stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.56. 764,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $50.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.88.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.