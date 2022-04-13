Darrow Company Inc. Invests $333,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.3% of Darrow Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.02. The stock had a trading volume of 74,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,011,897. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $207.00 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.18.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.