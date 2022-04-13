Darrow Company Inc. Invests $2.75 Million in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,000. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up about 2.4% of Darrow Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.85. 45,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,356. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $71.16 and a 52 week high of $88.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.46 and its 200-day moving average is $80.41.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

