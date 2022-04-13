Daniel S. Loeb Sells 108,088 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 108,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $3,868,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

S opened at $34.04 on Wednesday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.30 and a 1 year high of $78.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.09.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $65.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 132.37% and a negative return on equity of 22.36%. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. Analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of S. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. 59.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on S. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $78.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States. Its Singularity Platform delivers artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, and cloud workloads, enabling seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

