D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 4,974 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,974 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.9% in the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 294,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 162.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 660,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 409,323 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 60,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 37,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the period.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.37. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $9.59.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

In other Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund news, insider Kayne Anderson Capital Advisor sold 54,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $457,718.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

