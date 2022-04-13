D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 3,140 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 253,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,715,000 after purchasing an additional 22,574 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 224,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,264,000 after purchasing an additional 11,694 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 181,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,116,000 after purchasing an additional 42,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 30.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after purchasing an additional 31,273 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:MEAR opened at $49.69 on Wednesday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.62 and a 1 year high of $50.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.00.

