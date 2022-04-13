D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases New Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Invitation Homes by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 88,801 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,818,000 after purchasing an additional 381,913 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invitation Homes by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,325,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,358 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invitation Homes by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,792,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,829,000 after purchasing an additional 355,272 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $41.42 on Wednesday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.46 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80. The firm has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 91.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $520.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.34 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.56%.

Several research firms have issued reports on INVH. Mizuho dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Invitation Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.34.

Invitation Homes Profile (Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.