D.A. Davidson & CO. Invests $219,000 in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,741 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1,122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,026,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,319,000 after buying an additional 3,697,454 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,598,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,708,000 after buying an additional 2,100,700 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 10,971.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,185,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,829,000 after buying an additional 1,174,850 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,691,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,112,000. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $30.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of -59.82 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.79 and a 52-week high of $36.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.22.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $708.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.93 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The business’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PSTG. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.30.

In other Pure Storage news, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,249,663.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $407,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

