D.A. Davidson & CO. Invests $210,000 in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 443.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth $78,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

CHRW opened at $101.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.42 and its 200 day moving average is $99.21. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.77.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.11). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

A number of research firms have commented on CHRW. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Benchmark began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.10.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

