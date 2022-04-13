D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys Shares of 5,758 Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shearwater Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 40,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 599.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $35.68 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.14.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

