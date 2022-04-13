D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 664 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQJ. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 277.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 777,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,755,000 after acquiring an additional 571,667 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 166.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 51,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 8,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 32,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQJ opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $36.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

