Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Price Down 9.6% This Week

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. Cyclone Protocol has a total market cap of $2.94 million and $54,758.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be purchased for $111.97 or 0.00274195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006945 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.48 or 0.00268102 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005436 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Profile

CYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cyclone Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

