Cwm LLC Takes Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,171 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in HP by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 875,676 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,986,000 after buying an additional 23,070 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in HP by 1.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 158,973 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,349,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in HP by 71.0% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 216,732 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,930,000 after buying an additional 90,001 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth $1,173,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock opened at $37.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.77 and a 200-day moving average of $34.81. The stock has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $41.47.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 17.86%.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.07.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,891,516.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $1,233,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,451 shares of company stock valued at $4,540,867 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

