Cwm LLC Takes $538,000 Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,593,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,224,000 after purchasing an additional 453,158 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,742,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,405,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,247,000 after purchasing an additional 77,172 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,176,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,653,000 after purchasing an additional 62,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 725,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $158.61 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $150.13 and a 1-year high of $200.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.25.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

