Cwm LLC Takes $299,000 Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 986 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in NICE in the 1st quarter valued at $705,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NICE in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NICE by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in NICE in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,881,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in NICE by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get NICE alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $214.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $229.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.62, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.86. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $199.32 and a 12-month high of $319.88.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $515.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.66 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NICE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NICE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.13.

NICE Profile (Get Rating)

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.