Cwm LLC Invests $262,000 in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USXF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 633,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,874,000 after acquiring an additional 292,389 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 262,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,468,000 after acquiring an additional 117,619 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 286,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,347,000 after acquiring an additional 101,753 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 161.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 82,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 127,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 51,422 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Shares of USXF opened at $34.31 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $32.68 and a twelve month high of $39.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.