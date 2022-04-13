Cwm LLC Invests $251,000 in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8,809.3% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 325,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,667,000 after buying an additional 321,716 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 344.5% in the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 406,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,286,000 after buying an additional 314,757 shares during the last quarter. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,763,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,977,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,569,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,216,000 after buying an additional 84,743 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $81.02 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $77.29 and a 12-month high of $91.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.00.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

