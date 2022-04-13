Cwm LLC Buys Shares of 5,819 Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 143.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYF. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.53.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $36.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.66. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $33.76 and a 12-month high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

