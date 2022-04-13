Cwm LLC Acquires New Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.88.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $41.12 on Wednesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.22 and a 200-day moving average of $36.90.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.12%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

