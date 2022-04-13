CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) is Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,299 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 11,571 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises 2.1% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $26,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares in the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 56,404 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6,724.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 12,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 108,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.98. 3,734,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,620,091. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $137.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $73.98 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.61.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.91%.

Several research firms recently commented on CVS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.09.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,147 shares of company stock valued at $23,949,067 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

