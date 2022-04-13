Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,711 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Curtiss-Wright worth $11,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 194.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 59.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CW. StockNews.com lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

In related news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total value of $62,927.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 8,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $1,389,514.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,335 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,091. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

CW opened at $147.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.43. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $111.26 and a 1-year high of $162.98.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile (Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.