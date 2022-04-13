CTS (NYSE:CTS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

CTS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded CTS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CTS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

Shares of CTS opened at $34.32 on Monday. CTS has a 52 week low of $28.72 and a 52 week high of $39.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.60 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.08.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $132.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.08 million. CTS had a positive return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. CTS’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CTS will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CTS by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,173,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $189,983,000 after acquiring an additional 113,504 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CTS by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,567,772 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,461,000 after acquiring an additional 25,153 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in CTS by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,521,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,877,000 after acquiring an additional 51,319 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in CTS by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,062,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,030,000 after acquiring an additional 172,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in CTS by 14.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,599,000 after acquiring an additional 94,428 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

