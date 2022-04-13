Crown Castle International (CCI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 20th. Analysts expect Crown Castle International to post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Crown Castle International to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $194.09 on Wednesday. Crown Castle International has a 12-month low of $157.16 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The company has a market cap of $84.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.69, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 220.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.08.

In related news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total value of $441,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after buying an additional 856,986 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 858.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 12,195 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

