Critical Comparison: Fobi Ai (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) & SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF)

Fobi Ai (OTCMKTS:FOBIF – Get Rating) and SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Fobi Ai and SSP Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fobi Ai 0 0 0 0 N/A SSP Group 1 3 9 0 2.62

Profitability

This table compares Fobi Ai and SSP Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fobi Ai -930.19% -167.88% -146.40% SSP Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fobi Ai and SSP Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fobi Ai $120,000.00 834.46 -$8.66 million N/A N/A SSP Group $1.14 billion 1.20 -$488.89 million N/A N/A

Fobi Ai has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SSP Group.

Volatility & Risk

Fobi Ai has a beta of -1.79, indicating that its stock price is 279% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SSP Group has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SSP Group beats Fobi Ai on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fobi Ai (Get Rating)

Fobi AI, Inc. engages in the delivers transformative artificial intelligence automated marketing, contact tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick and mortar space. Its IoT device, Fobi, enables data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms to provide real-time, detailed insights and automated, personalized engagement. The company was founded by Robert D. Anson on January 2, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About SSP Group (Get Rating)

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

