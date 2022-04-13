Critical Comparison: Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL) versus Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB)

Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Rating) and Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rhinebeck Bancorp and Cullman Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rhinebeck Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Cullman Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Rhinebeck Bancorp and Cullman Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rhinebeck Bancorp 22.61% 9.42% 0.93% Cullman Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rhinebeck Bancorp and Cullman Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rhinebeck Bancorp $51.12 million 2.23 $11.56 million $1.06 9.52 Cullman Bancorp $14.88 million 5.97 $1.75 million N/A N/A

Rhinebeck Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Cullman Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.1% of Rhinebeck Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of Cullman Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Rhinebeck Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Rhinebeck Bancorp beats Cullman Bancorp on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rhinebeck Bancorp (Get Rating)

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits; automobile loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family real estate loans, commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial business loans; and one-to four-family residential real estate loans. It also provides brokerage and financial services; and life insurance and investment products to individuals and businesses. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through 15 branches and 2 representative offices in Dutchess, Ulster, Orange, and Albany counties. It also operates ATM located in Tivoli, New York. The company was founded in 1860 and is based in Poughkeepsie, New York. Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Rhinebeck Bancorp, MHC.

About Cullman Bancorp (Get Rating)

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Cullman Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, multi-family real estate, and consumer loans; and invests in securities. It operates three full-service offices in Cullman, Alabama and one full-service office in Hanceville, Alabama. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Cullman, Alabama.

