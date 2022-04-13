Critical Analysis: California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) vs. First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN)

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) and California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

First Financial Bankshares has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California BanCorp has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Financial Bankshares and California BanCorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial Bankshares 0 2 0 0 2.00 California BanCorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Financial Bankshares currently has a consensus target price of $49.92, indicating a potential upside of 18.49%. Given First Financial Bankshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Financial Bankshares is more favorable than California BanCorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Financial Bankshares and California BanCorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Bankshares $518.58 million 11.59 $227.56 million $1.59 26.50 California BanCorp $65.47 million 2.92 $13.37 million $1.61 14.31

First Financial Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than California BanCorp. California BanCorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Financial Bankshares and California BanCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Bankshares 43.88% 13.23% 1.82% California BanCorp 20.42% 9.20% 0.68%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.5% of First Financial Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of California BanCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of First Financial Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of California BanCorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Financial Bankshares beats California BanCorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations. It also provides drive-in and night deposit, remote deposit capture, internet and mobile banking, payroll cards, transmitting funds, and other customary commercial banking services, as well as automated teller machines and safe deposit facilities. In addition, the company offers personal trust services, including wealth management, administration of estates, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts; and securities brokerage services, as well as administer retirements and employee benefits accounts, such as 401(k) profit-sharing plans and IRAs. Further, the company provides asset management and technology services. As of December 31, 2021, it had 78 financial centers across Texas. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Abilene, Texas.

California BanCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

California BanCorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposits, lending, cash management, international banking as well as real estate mortgage, real estate construction, commercial, and installment loans. The company was founded on March 31, 2017 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

