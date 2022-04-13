Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.85

Shares of Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$8.85 and last traded at C$8.95, with a volume of 17335 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.34.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVO. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Coveo Solutions in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

The company has a market cap of C$884.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides applied artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Its cloud-native, multi-tenant software as a service (SaaS) platform is the intelligence layer that injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences to provide connected relevance for various-use cases across commerce, service, website, and workplace applications.

