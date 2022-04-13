Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 598 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $623,000. Mosaic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 8,778 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 1,592 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $491.00 to $527.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.93.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,566 shares of company stock valued at $7,051,086. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST opened at $581.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $540.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $520.86. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $362.55 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The firm has a market cap of $257.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.68.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

About Costco Wholesale (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.